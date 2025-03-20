Lake County appoints Gary Gordon to Metra Board of Directors

Gary Gordon has been appointed to represent Lake County on the Metra Board of Directors, replacing Melinda Bush, who resigned from the board in January. (Photo provided by Lake County)

WAUKEGAN – Gary Gordon has been appointed to represent Lake County on the Metra Board of Directors. He replaces Melinda Bush, who resigned from the board in January.

A Lake County resident for 22 years, finance professional and regular Metra commuter, Gordon brings a wealth of skills and experience and will be a strong asset for the board, according to a news release. The Metra Board of Directors is made up of 11 members representing the six-county Chicago metropolitan area.

Gordon has worked the past seven years as the chief financial and administrative officer at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. He previously worked for Lake County, first as the director of management and budget. His professionalism, attention to detail and management style led him to be the county’s first director of finance and administrative services, a position he held from 2006 to 2018.

He also has a long history of giving back to communities. Among his contributions were serving as president of the Lincolnshire Prairie View School District Board of Education, coaching the Daniel Wright Junior High School Science Olympiad team and being a national trainer for the Government Finance Officers Association, promoting excellence in state and local government financial management.

“I am thrilled that the board has unanimously approved Gary’s appointment to represent Lake County in this important role,” said Sandy Hart, Lake County Board chair. “I am confident that he will be an outstanding advocate for everyone in the region who relies on public transit in their daily lives.”