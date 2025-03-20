GO GURNEE volunteer leader inspires health and community engagement

At every walk, Quin O’Brien (left) leads the group with motivational speeches, knowledge of the locations, and trail options for every level of walker. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – In six years of service, Quin O’Brien went from Walking Club participant to dedicated volunteer leader, generously offering more than 800 hours of community service.

In 2019, O’Brien was honored with the prestigious Volunteer of the Year Award by the Illinois Association of Park Districts and Illinois Park and Recreation Association, acknowledging his remarkable contributions. Since then, he continues to dedicate time each weekend to Gurnee Park District’s GO GURNEE Walking Club.

Year after year, O’Brien schedules 51 walks (one per week) as well as an annual day of service for Walking Club members. Each location offers a unique experience catered to walkers of all levels, ensuring everyone feels welcome and comfortable at their own pace.

“I have been introduced to so many new locations throughout Lake County I never knew existed and I grew up in Gurnee,” GO GURNEE Walking Club member Dawn Szostak said in a news release. “He has created a supportive and pressure-free environment, reminding everyone to go at their own pace and enjoy the walk.”

O’Brien’s dedication truly goes beyond the ordinary, creating a space for community, friendship and conversations.

O’Brien’s Facebook page captures the fun in photos. At every walk, O’Brien leads the group with motivational speeches, knowledge of the locations and trail options for every level of walker.

“My initial hope in joining the group was to have a safe way to explore our amazing forest preserves and neighborhoods. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would gain a whole new circle of friends and learn so much about Gurnee and Lake County,” said Shannon Latayan, a regular walker and GO GURNEE Walker Club member.

The GO GURNEE Walking Club meets at locations throughout Lake County, offering members the chance to bond, exercise and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

“We are a social group and exercise happens when we least expect it,” O’Brien said in the release.

The GO GURNEE Walking Club convenes every Saturday at 9 a.m., supporting, motivating and encouraging one another every step of the way.

O’Brien’s health and wellness journey

It started as a goal to walk 10,000 steps a day and quickly became a lifestyle change for O’Brien, GO GURNEE Walking Club’s volunteer leader.

Facing high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and a type 2 diabetes diagnosis, O’Brien shared his transformative path.

“My doctor’s advice to shed some weight became a turning point for me,” O’Brien said.

Dedicated to a balanced diet and daily walks exceeding 10,000 steps a day, O’Brien lost a substantial amount of weight, leading to healthier blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Encouraged by these accomplishments, O’Brien looked to the Gurnee Park District in 2016 for more inspiration.

O’Brien quickly was drawn to Gurnee Park District’s GO GURNEE program, a local wellness movement designed to increase people’s health and well-being through activities, education and community collaboration. The first step of GO GURNEE is simple: pledge to take time to walk 30 minutes a day.

“Having an individual goal set to walk 10,000 steps a day, joining the GO GURNEE Walking Club seemed like a great way to add variety to my walks,” O’Brien said.