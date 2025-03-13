Antioch names new parks and recreation director

The Village of Antioch is excited to welcome Katie Kotloski as its new director of parks and recreation. (Photo provided by the Village of Antioch)

ANTIOCH – Katie Kotloski is Antioch’s new director of parks and recreation.

Kotloski is an Antioch resident whose children participate in local programs. She brings more than 20 years of experience in the field and will be responsible for overseeing Antioch’s recreation programs, as well as park improvement projects such as the revitalization of Centennial Park.

“Katie’s expertise will be instrumental in enhancing our recreation programs here in Antioch,” Mayor Scott Gartner said in a news release. “I look forward to working with Katie to provide more engaging and enriching opportunities for our community and I encourage everyone to give her a warm welcome as she settles into her new role.”

Kotloski’s past positions include managing and overseeing recreation programs for Lindenhurst and Northbrook park districts and managing cooperative programs for the Northern Suburban Special Recreation Association based in Highland Park.

Her experience includes programming a wide range of recreation events and activities, from camps and sports leagues to special events.

Gartner said Kotloski’s proven leadership in facility management, strategic planning and policy development will contribute greatly to the department’s upward trajectory.

“I am thrilled to serve my community in this capacity,” Kotloski said in the release. “As a mom whose children are growing up in Antioch’s recreational activities, I am eager to do my part to ensure quality parks and recreation programs for my fellow residents. I can think of no better way to give back to the community.”

A meet and greet to learn about Kotloski and the department’s vision for the future is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at the former senior center building at 817 Holbeck Drive.

Kotloski and her team also will be at the Shamrock Jam & (Almost) 5K from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 22, at Sequoit Creek Park handing out information about upcoming programs and events.