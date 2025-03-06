Warren Township H.S. sees whirlwind weekend

Aaron Stewart (from left), Royce Lopez and Caleb Noble placed the IHSA 3A State Championships. Stewart was the champion at 175 pounds, Noble was the champion at 113 pounds, and Lopez placed fifth at 165 pounds. (Photo provided by Warren Township H.S.)

GURNEE – There always is something to celebrate at Warren Township High School and a recent weekend was no exception.

From music and culture to athletics and philanthropy, Warren Township students showcased their talents, dedication and community spirit during an action-packed Warren Weekend on Feb. 20-23.

The weekend kicked off with Jazz Fest, which featured performances by Warren Township students alongside talented musicians from District 56 and District 50 jazz bands.

Honoring Black excellence, a Black History Month celebration event featured music, dance, poetry and awards and paid tribute to the rich cultural heritage and achievements of the Black community.

The Mr. Warren Competition – a night of fun and philanthropy – crowned Lucas Roman-Ahlgrim as Mr. Warren. Ivan Garcia-Nieto was the first runner-up and Miller Hallman earned the title of Mr. Congeniality. The event supported I Am a Gentleman, an organization that provides young men of color in Chicago with professional skills, clothing and grooming to prepare for job interviews. The event raised $1,535, which Warren Township High School will round up to $1,800 to support the worthy cause.

Blue Devils also found ways to shine on the state stage.

At the boys wrestling individual state finals, Aaron Stewart was crowned the Class 3A state champion at 175 pounds. Stewart is a two-time title holder and three-time All-State honoree.

Caleb Noble became the Class 3A state champion at 113 pounds. Noble is a two-time title holder.

Royce Lopez placed fifth at 165 pounds and earned All-State honors.

In girls gymnastics, Emilia Montes placed seventh on balance beam at the state finals.

In boys swimming and diving, Evan DiVito achieved a state qualifying time in the 100 backstroke and placed fourth at the sectional.

In speech, Emilia Lorenzo finished 11th in Humorous Interpretation.