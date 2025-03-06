Playful kitten hopes to be part of package deal

Rock Place is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 6, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Rock Place says, “The wonders of the world … well, of the kittens, that is! Cute and adorable, playful and in love with all cats and people, our philosophy is to have a blast every single minute of our lives. It doesn’t matter if it is running and rough-housing or spending some time snuggling with people.

“One thing is sure, we don’t want to be an only feline. We need feline action in our lives. I’ve got two brothers and a sister, all ready to go home with me. Don’t forget that when you adopt two of us, the second adoption fee is half off for Double the Love, Double the Fun!”

Rock Place is about 3 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure that staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.