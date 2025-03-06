Lake County Opioid Initiative celebrates 11 years of impact

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Opioid Initiative was founded in 2014 in response to the growing crisis of opioid overdoses in the community, which were claiming an alarming number of lives.

In its 11 years of service, LCOI has become a vital collaborative force in the fight against the opioid epidemic, uniting key stakeholders to work together rather than in isolation. Today, the LCOI celebrates the success of its programs, looks forward to continuing its mission and introduces its newly appointed executive board.

“In Lake County, we have seen a small decline in overdose fatalities from 2023 to 2024. It is one sign that we’re on the right track, but this is no time to take our foot off the gas,” said Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek, newly elected chair of the board. “The opioid epidemic continues to ravage our communities with our Black and Brown communities often bearing the brunt of the heartache. I look forward to leading the Lake County Opioid Initiative as we build on our successes to keep our communities safer.”

LCOI’s comprehensive approach has seen significant success in multiple areas of opioid crisis intervention and prevention.

One of its most celebrated initiatives is the partnership with the Lake County Underage Drinking and Drug Prevention Task Force’s award-winning prescription drug disposal network. The program, which began as a small initiative, now manages the safe disposal of almost 18,000 pounds of unwanted pharmaceuticals each year at 33 participating police stations across Lake County. The model has been so successful that it has been used by the Drug Enforcement Administration to shape similar programs nationwide, helping to remove dangerous medications from homes and the community and preventing misuse and potential overdose.

In addition to prescription drug disposal, LCOI, in collaboration with the Lake County Health Department and all local police departments, has distributed naloxone (commonly known as Narcan) to every police officer in Lake County. This life-saving medication counters opioid overdoses and enables first responders to reverse the effects of an overdose on the spot. Since the program’s launch in December 2014, more than 350 lives have been saved in the community. The interventions have been critical in reducing the number of opioid-related fatalities.

LCOI was instrumental in launching the innovative “A Way Out” program in Lake County, which provides Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion to those seeking substance abuse treatment. The program allows individuals to seek help without the fear of facing criminal charges for possession of narcotics or paraphernalia, creating a pathway to treatment instead of incarceration. This program is available 24/7 at participating police departments, making access to help more immediate and accessible for those in need.

As LCOI celebrates its success, it announces the appointment of new members to the executive board:

• Chair: Jennifer Banek, Lake County coroner

• Vice Chair: Michael Karner, Lake County Regional Superintendent of Education

• Secretary: Eric Rinehart, Lake County State’s Attorney

• Treasurer: Dr. Adam Rubenstein

With these new leaders at the helm, LCOI remains committed to its mission of tackling the opioid crisis and providing effective, collaborative solutions to help those in need.

For more information about the Lake County Opioid Initiative or to get involved, visit https://opioidinitiative.org/home.