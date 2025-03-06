Grayslake Historical Society plans free spring sessions

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society has a full schedule of spring programs beginning March 12 that will feature people, businesses and groups and organizations.

The free sessions, which are open to the public, are at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Refreshments will be served. Museum galleries will be open for viewing the latest exhibits: “Growing Up X” and “My Phone Can Do That.”

Society member Cynthia Rockenbach Lee will remember the largest Chevrolet dealership in the area – Rockenbach Chevrolet – on March 12. She will talk about the Rockenbach family that established the dealership.

On April 9, society members Jane Trump and Chris Brenner, a longtime Lake County newspaper reporter, will talk about The Grayslake Times and its sister Lakeland Publishers newspapers. The Grayslake Times was published in Grayslake from 1905 to 2003. It was sold in 2005 to Shaw Media (the Lake County Journal).

On May 14, members of the United Protestant Church in Grayslake will talk about the church, which was formed 75 years ago when the Congregational and Methodist churches combined. They will share the history of the church, which includes building additions and sunrise services at the outdoor theater.