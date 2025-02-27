Wisconsin Lutheran College choirs to perform in Antioch

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Lutheran Choir and Chamber Choir of Wisconsin Lutheran College, under the direction of Dr. James A. Nowack, will perform at 7 p.m. March 7 at Faith Lutheran Church, 24300 W. Grass Lake Road.

The performance is part of the choirs’ 2025 Spring Concert Tour through the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

The 90-minute program spans several periods and genres of choral literature by significant composers, including Felix Mendelssohn, John Amner, Heinrich Schutz, F. Melius Christiansen, Z. Randall Stroope and Ola Gjeilo.

Leading choral composer Elaine Hagenberg’s “You Do Not Walk Alone,” an ethereal setting of a traditional Irish blessing that offers comfort in a time of uncertainty, is an audience favorite and concert highlight.

The tour program also features inspiring contemporary choral arrangements of well-known hymns and spirituals.

The 24-voice Chamber Choir will perform sacred repertoire including William Billings’ “I Am the Rose of Sharon,” Abbie Betinis’ “Carol of the Stranger,” Philip W.J. Stopford’s “There is no Rose,” and Randall Thompson’s “The Last Words Of David.”

Nowack, director of choral activities at Wisconsin Lutheran College since 1994, serves as guest conductor, clinician and adjudicator. Under Nowack’s direction, the Wisconsin Lutheran Choir has developed a unified voice and a respected presence in the Midwest.

Tour concerts are free and open to the public.

For more information about the concert, call Faith Lutheran Church at 847-395-1660. To learn more about the Wisconsin Lutheran Choir and to view the tour itinerary, visit wlc.edu/choir.