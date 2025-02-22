Gurnee Park District mourns loss of board president

GURNEE --With profound sadness, Gurnee Park District mourns the loss of James “Jim” Goshorn, Gurnee Park District board president; a devoted leader, mentor and friend who left us after a courageous battle with cancer on Feb. 13 at the age of 69.

Goshorn’s strength, resilience and unwavering dedication to the Gurnee Park District, his family and community will never be forgotten.

Goshorn was a beloved member of the Gurnee community and served as a commissioner for the Gurnee Park District for 15 years, according to a news release. He began his journey as a volunteer sports coach and a dedicated supporter of the “Friends of Gurnee Park District Foundation” in the early 1990s.

In 2009, Goshorn was elected to the Park Board, where he served as secretary until 2013, and then as president until his death. As president, he led with vision, integrity, and passion, overseeing countless initiatives that enhanced the Park District and enriched the lives of residents.

During his time on the Board, Goshorn’s commitment to fostering growth, inclusivity and opportunities for all residents was evident in every project he championed and every decision he made. Goshorn played an integral role in the advancement of key facilities, including the Hunt Club Park Community Center and Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center.

In 2013, Goshorn’s leadership was essential in the acquisition of the former Gold’s Gym, which was transformed into the thriving FitNation Gurnee, fitness center. His commitment to enhancing the Gurnee community was evident in the numerous park renovations, playground upgrades, and trail improvements he supported. In addition, Goshorn’s dedication ensured the continued expansion of recreational programs, making a lasting impact on the lives of residents for generations to come.

Goshorn was always proud of the Gurnee Park District and served the district as a “model board president” who based his decisions on the “big picture” and the vision of the district. He was an exceptional speaker who captured the audience, truly embracing and connecting with the crowd, according to the release.

Outside of his service to the Gurnee Park District, Goshorn was a devoted spouse, parent, friend and proud Gurnee native, always guiding others with compassion, wisdom and a genuine desire to improve the lives of those around him. He had an incredible ability to bring people together, inspire progress, and leave things better than he found them.

Goshorn is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Beth; children, Allyson and Christopher; as well as many friends, colleagues and community members who will forever remember his dedication and contributions.

Goshorn’s leadership, warmth, and generosity will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to thrive through his family as well as the parks, programs and people he touched.