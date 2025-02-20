Sheriff releases results of Super Bowl traffic campaign

WAUKEGAN – During the Super Bowl traffic safety campaign, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested three motorists for driving without a valid driver’s license.

There also were 19 citations for speeding, seven citations for failing to wear a seat belt, two citations for operating an uninsured vehicle, four citations for other moving and equipment violations and one citation for using a cellphone while driving, according to a news release.

The Super Bowl weekend “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” enforcement effort ran from Feb. 7 through the early morning hours of Feb. 10. The goal was to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure more people buckle up and follow all traffic laws.

The traffic safety campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.