Idleburg introduces newest Sheriff’s K9

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg announced K-9 Lux, a direct offspring of the late K-9 Dax, officially has joined the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Dax, a highly decorated member of the Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, was injured in March 2024 while apprehending a fleeing felon, according to a news release. The severity of Dax’s injuries led to an early retirement and Dax died April 12, 2024.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputy John Forlenza holds K9 Lux as a puppy. K9 Dax (left) is the puppy's father. Forlenza now will be partnering with K9 Lux after K9 Dax's death in 2024. (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Before he died, K-9 Dax fathered a litter of puppies. Deputy John Forlenza, Dax’s longtime partner, recognized one puppy stood out with the potential to follow in his father’s footsteps. That puppy, K-9 Lux, was selected as the top candidate for future law enforcement training.

Forlenza was one of two deputies selected to be handlers of the sheriff’s office’s next two K-9s. Upon receiving this opportunity, Forlenza donated K-9 Lux to Tops K9, the training facility responsible for preparing the Sheriff’s K-9 Unit.

K-9 Lux and Forlenza have been partnered to be the newest Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team and the two will begin training together this spring.

“I would like to express my profound sense of gratitude and happiness that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has officially named K-9 Dax’s son K-9 Lux as my new partner,” Forlenza said in the release. “Dax was remarkable and always did his duty with great courage and dedication throughout his career. I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue as a member of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team and to serve the citizens of Lake County with K-9 Lux.”

“We are proud to introduce K-9 Lux as the newest member of our K-9 Unit,” Idleburg said in the release. “Lux carries on an incredible legacy as a direct offspring of our beloved K-9 Dax. We have no doubt that Lux, alongside Deputy Forlenza, will continue to serve and protect the residents of Lake County with the same dedication and bravery.”