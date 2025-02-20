Cat with big personality ready to charm a forever family

Jeffy is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Jeffy says, “No need to kiss a bunch of frogs to find your Prince Charming.

“Why, you may ask? Because I am the complete love package. I love petting, pretty much no area of my body is off limits. I’m definitely not shy to ask for attention. I’m also known to open cabinets. I enjoy drinking from the faucet and cruising around to check what is going on.

“With such a huge personality, I do not want to share your love and attention with other animals. So if you are looking for only one cat, it’d better be me, right?”

Jeffy is about 7 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.