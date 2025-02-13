Norwegian National League of Chicago offers scholarships

The Norwegian National League of Chicago is offering scholarships and cash prizes to students who are of Norwegian heritage residing in Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry and Will counties.

A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior with a minimum 3.0 grade-point average who has been accepted by a college or university.

A new $1,500 Haug Family Scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior with a minimum 3.0 GPA who intends to pursue a business degree or a college student majoring in business.

A $25 prize will be awarded to a student in grades first through fourth.

To qualify, older students must submit an original essay on the topic “Your Family’s Norwegian Heritage.” Students in grades first through fourth must submit an original drawing depicting a Norwegian topic.

Entries must be postmarked by March 1.

For scholarship information and applications, visit the Norwegian National League website at http://www.nnleague.org or contact Kathy Secora at kathysecora@gmail.com.