Menas named associate judge of 19th Judicial Circuit

WAUKEGAN – Chief Judge Daniel B. Shanes announced Deborah J. Menas has been elected by the circuit judges of the 19th Judicial Circuit and will become Lake County’s newest associate judge.

The opening was the result of the retirement of Associate Judge Theodore S. Potkonjak in October after 22 years of service to the people of Lake County.

“Ms. Menas brings a strong knowledge of the law, intellect and professional demeanor that will make her an excellent addition to the 19th Judicial Circuit,” Shanes said in a news release. “I congratulate her on her appointment and look forward to her joining us as an associate judge in Lake County.”

Menas received a bachelor’s degree in public policy from the University of Chicago in 1990. She earned a Juris Doctor from Northern Illinois University School of Law in 1994 and was admitted to practice law in Illinois that year.

Menas is a member of the Jefferson Inn-American Inns of Court, the Lake County Bar Association and the Women’s Bar Association of Lake County. She previously served as a principal assistant public defender with the Lake County Public Defender’s Office, as a sole practitioner and principal assistant state’s attorney with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office and is an Illinois FOP Labor Council attorney.

“I am truly grateful and honored to receive this appointment and look forward to serving the people of Lake County,” Menas said in the release. “Thank you to the circuit judges for your mentorship and for providing me this incredible opportunity and to my family, friends and colleagues who supported and guided me throughout my legal career.”

Shanes will administer the oath of office to Menas on Monday, March 3.