Sheriff’s Office plans special Thanksgiving enforcement effort

WAUKEGAN – This Thanksgiving, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is joining with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state to ensure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving sober. The enforcement campaign will run through Dec. 2.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns emphasize safety education, strong laws and law enforcement’s commitment to saving lives.

The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities. Proper seat-belt use is the most effective way to protect vehicle occupants. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the statewide seat-belt usage rate stands at 92.4%, indicating there is still room for improvement.

If you are celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances, please remember:

Plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

Call a taxi, take mass transit, or ask a family member to get you home safely.

Use your favorite rideshare service, such as Uber or Lyft, or opt for public transportation.

If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

Ensure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.

This Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.