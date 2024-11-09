Hainesville announces period to file petitions for candidacy

HAINESVILLE -- The April 1, 2025, Consolidated Election will include the following Village of Hainesville offices: Village Mayor, four-year term of office, and Village Trustee, three Trustees, each for a four-year term of office.

The first day to file your nominating petition at the Village of Hainesville is on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, starting at 9 a.m. and the last day to file is Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at 5 p.m.

The Village Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 through Nov. 14 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. No petitions will be accepted after 5 p.m. Nov. 18.

Those arriving by 9 a.m. Nov. 12will be provided with a “simultaneous filer” receipt and will be placed into the lottery to determine ballot placement at 11 a.m. Nov. 20.

The village clerk, deputy clerk and staff cannot provide a review of nominating papers or legal opinions regarding petition papers. Prospective candidates are strongly encouraged to consult competent legal counsel regarding qualifications to seek office, preparation of petition papers, circulator requirements, signature requirements, etc.

After petition papers have been filed, pages cannot be amended or added. A receipt for filing the required Statement of Economic Interests may be added until 5 p.m. on the last day to file.