Waukegan native serves where future Navy warfighters train

Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Boykin, a native of Waukegan, is currently stationed at NSGL as an instructor with Naval Education and Training Command. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James Green)

GREAT LAKES – Sailors are some of the most highly trained people. For many sailors, training begins at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, otherwise known as boot camp.

Every enlisted sailor starts their U.S. Navy journey at boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes.

Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Boykin, a native of Waukegan, is stationed at NSGL as an instructor with Naval Education and Training Command.

Boykin, a 2009 graduate of Tremper High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin, joined the Navy 10 years ago.

”I joined the Navy because of all the opportunities to gain new skills and travel,” Boykin said.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Waukegan, according to the news release.

”I learned growing up that diversity truly does make things better,” Boykin said. “I grew up in a Hispanic community so that prepared me for the Navy environment and has allowed me to be more comfortable here.”

During the 10 weeks at RTC Great Lakes, sailors learn five warfighting competencies – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing and small arms marksmanship.

NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and home of the Navy’s only boot camp. Located on more than 1,600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports more than 50 tenant commands and elements as well as more than 20,000 sailors, Marines, soldiers and Department of Defense civilians who live and work on the installation.

Two commands at NETC are Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes and Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes. Every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain’s mate and deck seaman attends SWESC GL for technical training. These sailors leave SWESC GL as surface warriors, ready to perform aboard ships operating around the globe. Instructors at SCSTC GL provide a culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a surface warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skill sets.

”I enjoy seeing sailors grow throughout their time here,” Boykin said. “Watching them go from nervous to confident in terms of their abilities and career is a very rewarding and fulfilling feeling. I also enjoy helping young adults find their way during a new and challenging time.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the U.S. is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across America.

”We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Boykin serves a Navy that operates forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

”Serving in the Navy means everything that I do matters for today and tomorrow,” Boykin said. “You know what the mission is, but you’re always striving for tomorrow. Your accomplishments today affect tomorrow, so everything matters.”

Boykin is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

”I would like to thank my recruiter, Chief Petty Officer Kevin Willams, for his support,” Boykin said. “One day when I was working at my civilian job before I joined the Navy, he called me and left his voicemail. After hearing this, it convinced me to go into the recruiting station to see what opportunities I could be given.”