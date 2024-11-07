November 07, 2024
Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for October 2024

Staff announces those buried at national cemetery during October

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

Oct. 1: John Kwasny - ARNG and Mary Kwasny - dependent.

Oct. 2: Frank Horvath - ARNG and Joyce Horvath - dependent.

Oct. 3: William Branko - ARNG and Sonia Branko - dependent

Oct. 4: Marie Exon - USN; Leonard Exon - ARNG; Leonard Caputo - ARNG; and Paul Ryder - ARNG.

Oct. 7: Ronnie Mishima - ARNG.

Oct. 9: Earl Newton.

Oct. 11: Joseph Seminara; Jacqueline Seminara -dependent; Lee Cavanaugh; and Marcie Rodriguez.

Oct. 16: Robert Merrin - USN.

Oct. 18: Stanley Shafad - USMC; Roger Yeazell - USAF; Rosemary Yeazell - dependent; Gary Fowler - ARNG; and Barbara Fowler - dependent.

Oct. 21: Thomas Ward; Fred Palicka - USN; and Marianne Palicka - dependent.

Oct. 25: Dennis Kozicki - ARNG; and Burrell Williams.

Oct. 28: Albert Iorio; Monica Iorio - dependent; Wilbur Johnson - USN; and Jaynell Johnson - dependent.

Oct. 30: James Balog, USAF.

