Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for October 2024

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:
Oct. 1: John Kwasny - ARNG and Mary Kwasny - dependent.
Oct. 2: Frank Horvath - ARNG and Joyce Horvath - dependent.
Oct. 3: William Branko - ARNG and Sonia Branko - dependent
Oct. 4: Marie Exon - USN; Leonard Exon - ARNG; Leonard Caputo - ARNG; and Paul Ryder - ARNG.
Oct. 7: Ronnie Mishima - ARNG.
Oct. 9: Earl Newton.
Oct. 11: Joseph Seminara; Jacqueline Seminara -dependent; Lee Cavanaugh; and Marcie Rodriguez.
Oct. 16: Robert Merrin - USN.
Oct. 18: Stanley Shafad - USMC; Roger Yeazell - USAF; Rosemary Yeazell - dependent; Gary Fowler - ARNG; and Barbara Fowler - dependent.
Oct. 21: Thomas Ward; Fred Palicka - USN; and Marianne Palicka - dependent.
Oct. 25: Dennis Kozicki - ARNG; and Burrell Williams.
Oct. 28: Albert Iorio; Monica Iorio - dependent; Wilbur Johnson - USN; and Jaynell Johnson - dependent.
Oct. 30: James Balog, USAF.