Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash in Antioch

ANTIOCH -- Lake County Sheriff’s traffic crash investigators are looking into a fatal crash that occurred in unincorporated Antioch.

About 1:10 p.m. Oct. 28, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of West Grass Lake Road and Broadway Avenue in unincorporated Antioch for a single-vehicle crash with injuries, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies located a heavily damaged GMC Sierra. The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old Wauconda man, had already been removed from the vehicle by bystanders. He suffered critical injuries and was transported by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the GMC was traveling west on West Grass Lake Road when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled over.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy.

This incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.