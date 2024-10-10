Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for September 2024

Yorkville's Flags of Valor display in Town Square Park on North Bridge Street honors members of the U.S. Armed Forces from Kendall County. The display will remain in place through Veterans Day on Nov. 11. (Mark Foster - mfoster@shawmedia.com)

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

Sept. 6: Harry Jones, ARNG, and Muriel Jones, dependent.

Sept. 13: Gary Beggan, ARNG; Patri Beggan-Winchester, dependent; Joshua Carpenter, U.S. Navy; and David Ruder.

Sept. 16: John Burke, U.S. Army.

Sept. 19: Edward Blazina.

Sept. 20: Albert Wiener; Keith Hoffman, U.S. Army; and Muriel Hoffman, dependent.

Sept. 25: Dennis Hartin, ARNG.

Sept. 26: Roland Hajek, U.S. Air Force; and James Boness, U.S. Marine Corps.

Sept. 27: Lee Cavanaugh; Martin O’Brien, U.S. Navy; and Humberto Rodriguez, U.S. Marine Corps.