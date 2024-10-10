October 10, 2024
Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for September 2024

Staff announces those buried at national cemetery during September

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

Sept. 6: Harry Jones, ARNG, and Muriel Jones, dependent.

Sept. 13: Gary Beggan, ARNG; Patri Beggan-Winchester, dependent; Joshua Carpenter, U.S. Navy; and David Ruder.

Sept. 16: John Burke, U.S. Army.

Sept. 19: Edward Blazina.

Sept. 20: Albert Wiener; Keith Hoffman, U.S. Army; and Muriel Hoffman, dependent.

Sept. 25: Dennis Hartin, ARNG.

Sept. 26: Roland Hajek, U.S. Air Force; and James Boness, U.S. Marine Corps.

Sept. 27: Lee Cavanaugh; Martin O’Brien, U.S. Navy; and Humberto Rodriguez, U.S. Marine Corps.

