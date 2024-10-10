See the preferred alternative for the Hunt Club at Stearns School Road Improvement Project

GURNEE – The Lake County Division of Transportation is ready to show the preferred alternative for the Hunt Club at Stearns School Road Intersection Improvement Project.

Learn more about the project at a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Woodland Intermediate School, 1115 Hunt Club Road, Gurnee. Everyone is invited to attend.

The purpose of the project is to increase safety, as well as to increase pedestrian and bicycle connectivity.

Attendees will be able to see firsthand the preferred alternative for this project. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format, so you may attend any time between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Exhibits will be on display and project team members will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.

Materials from this meeting will be available on the project website within a few days after the meeting.

This meeting will be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance should contact Julian Rozwadowski, LCDOT project manager, at 847-377-7400 at least five days prior to the meeting.

LCDOT encourages the public to provide feedback on the project. Written comments and questions can be submitted during the meeting. Those unable to attend will be able to submit comments online. An online feedback form will be posted on the project website after the meeting.

Stay informed on this project by signing up for email updates at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/ILLAKE/signup/38550