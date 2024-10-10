Lifescape to take over adult protective services for Lake County

LOMBARD – AgeGuide and the Illinois Department on Aging have announced a new partnership with Lifescape Community Services, a dedicated provider committed to enhancing the well-being of vulnerable older adults in the community.

As of Oct. 1, Lifescape Community Services, 100 N. Atkinson Road, Suite 106, Grayslake, has assumed responsibility for Adult Protective Services for all of Lake County.

The Adult Protective Services program conducts investigations and works with adults aged 60 or older and adults aged 18 or older with disabilities in resolving abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation situations. All APS agencies are contracted by the Illinois Department on Aging to perform this service.

Abuse, neglect and financial exploitation take many forms, and in many cases, victims are subjected to more than one type of mistreatment.

Adult Protective Services addresses issues of abandonment, confinement, emotional abuse, financial exploitation, passive neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse and willful deprivation.

To report suspected abuse, exploitation or neglect of an older adult or person with a disability, call the statewide, 24-hour Adult Protective Services Hotline at 1-866-800-1409 or your local Lake County provider agency at 815-490-1125.

“We are excited to welcome Lifescape Community Services into our network of providers,” said Marla Fronczak, chief executive officer of AgeGuide Northeastern Illinois. “Their commitment to compassionate care and community engagement aligns perfectly with our mission to protect and empower older adults. Together, we can ensure that individuals receive the support they need to thrive.”

More information is available regarding the Adult Protective Services and program providers in Lake County at www.ageguide.org/adult-protective-services.