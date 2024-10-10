Digital Equity Coalition hosts first in-person public meeting

The Lake County Digital Equity Coalition held their first in person meeting on Sept. 25 with community organizations, leaders and residents as part of the Lake County Broadband and Digital Equity Action Plan. (Photo provided by Lake County)

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Digital Equity Coalition held their first in person meeting on Sept. 25 with community organizations, leaders and residents as part of the Lake County Broadband and Digital Equity Action Plan.

They met at the College of Lake County Lakeshore Campus in the Eleanor Murkey Community Center in Waukegan to discuss digital equity and steps to alleviate the current digital divide across Lake County.

Highlights included presentations from organizations engaged in Digital Equity in Lake County, a special introduction to the Lake County Digital Navigators Program and an ongoing, open invitation to join the Digital Equity Coalition to help shape future program initiatives.

“The mission of the Lake County Digital Equity Coalition is to ensure that all residents have the necessary skills, devices, and training to fully participate in today’s digital society. Whether accessing health care, pursuing education, finding employment, or engaging with the community, being connected in real time is vital for success and inclusion,” said Jennifer Clark, Special Committee on Broadband chair and board member for District 15. “However, before this can happen, we must remove barriers like the cost of computers and affordable internet access. Connectivity shouldn’t be a privilege – it’s a right that everyone deserves.”

“The Digital Equity Coalition is eager to engage and interact with those who want to be Digital Equity Champions for Lake County. Lake County hopes the Coalition will help amplify the digital equity work organizations are already doing and create connections around the County,” said Carissa Casbon, Special Committee on Broadband vice chair and Board Member for District 7.

Community members from Hispanic and Latinx organizations provided insights and led discussions on digital equity within Lake County in addition to celebrating National Hispanic and LatinX Heritage Month. In person Spanish translation services were made available through the Job Center of Lake County and the Digital Equity Coalition.

Additional speakers and presentations were provided by Elizabeth Montano of the Hispanic American Community Education and Services, Jorge Sanchez of Mano A Mano and Hawthorn School District 73′s EagleNet Digital Access program led by Gabriela Cervantes and John Reid. The Coalition also was introduced to the Lake County Digital Navigator Programs located at The African American Museum at the England Manor, led by Dr. Sylvia England and at the Highwood Library and Community Center, led by Executive Director Laura Ramierez and the library’s team Aurora Santos, Carolina Ibarra and Diana Guerrero.

The next Coalition meeting will be held virtually from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Watch the Lake County Special Committee on Broadband at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1 via the county website.

Digital Equity and Inclusion Week will be celebrated across the county from Oct. 7 through Oct. 11. It’s not too late to join the Coalition. To learn more about the Lake County Digital Growth Initiative and the Lake County Digital Equity Coalition visit LakeCountyil.gov/broadband.