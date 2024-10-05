Antioch area man charged with boat theft, trying to sell parts

Barry J. Hackleman, 54, of the 27500 block of West Grass Lake Road, unincorporated Antioch (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

ANTIOCH -- An alert Lake County Sheriff’s deputy investigating the theft of a boat was able to follow up leads and arrest a suspect within days, police said.

On Oct 3, a man reported the theft of his 1995 Regal Valanti boat, stolen from a business in the 26900 block of West Grass Lake Road in unincorporated Antioch. The boat, on a trailer, was parked outside the business, awaiting winterization, according to a news release.

The deputy assigned to the case reviewed footage from nearby Flock safety cameras and spotted the man’s trailer being towed by a white GMC pickup truck. However, the truck’s license plate was not visible.

On Oct. 4, a marina in the 25500 block of Route 173, unincorporated Antioch, reported a suspicious incident. A man tried to sell them an outboard engine for a price far below its market value, according to the release.

Upon reviewing the marina’s surveillance footage, the investigating deputy recognized the white GMC pickup from the boat theft and identified the man selling the engine as Barry J. Hackleman, 54, of the 27500 block of West Grass Lake Road, unincorporated Antioch, according to the release.

Later that evening, the deputy spotted Hackleman’s pickup driving near Route 173 and Third Avenue in unincorporated Antioch. The deputy made a U-turn to initiate a traffic stop, but Hackleman pulled into a nearby business and parked. As the deputy approached, Hackleman walked away from his vehicle and walked toward the deputy, according to the release.

While speaking with Hackleman, deputies discovered the engine from the stolen boat in the bed of Hackleman’s GMC. When questioned, Hackleman refused to reveal the location of the man’s boat. Sheriff’s deputies checked several locations for it but have been unable to locate it, police said.

The man whose boat was stolen responded to the scene and recovered his boat’s engine and other property stolen from the boat.

Hackleman has been charged with two counts of theft, Class 3 felonies. Hackleman is currently on pretrial release in connection with battery, police said.