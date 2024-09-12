September 12, 2024
Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for August 2024

Staff announces those buried at national cemetery during August

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

HERRLIN, William, ARNG

STEPHENS, Westeron

TRINA, Thomas, ARNG, Ret

PAWELKO, James

GNARRO, Mark, USMC

REZUTKO, Barbara

GRANT, Thomas, ARNG

LEWIS, Richard, ARNG

GILES, James, ARNG

ADAIR, James, ARNG

ZUMBRUNNEN, John, USN-Ret

BECKWITH, Reba

REUSE, Craig

RECH, William, ARNG

DAVIS, Wayne, USN-Ret

BOTCH, George, ARNG

ERICKSON, Jeffrey, USN

MEINZE, Alan

HEMPSTEAD, John, USMC

MONTON, Herman

WORDEN, Stanley

HEISER, Charles

MINER, Thomas, ARNG

HUMMER, William, ARNG

