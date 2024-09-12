Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for August 2024

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:
HERRLIN, William, ARNG
STEPHENS, Westeron
TRINA, Thomas, ARNG, Ret
PAWELKO, James
GNARRO, Mark, USMC
REZUTKO, Barbara
GRANT, Thomas, ARNG
LEWIS, Richard, ARNG
GILES, James, ARNG
ADAIR, James, ARNG
ZUMBRUNNEN, John, USN-Ret
BECKWITH, Reba
REUSE, Craig
RECH, William, ARNG
DAVIS, Wayne, USN-Ret
BOTCH, George, ARNG
ERICKSON, Jeffrey, USN
MEINZE, Alan
HEMPSTEAD, John, USMC
MONTON, Herman
WORDEN, Stanley
HEISER, Charles
MINER, Thomas, ARNG
HUMMER, William, ARNG