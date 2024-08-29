Young hound mix ready to go on adventures with forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Natalia says, “I’m a teenage dog, ready for new experiences and new adventures. Yes, going for a walk is fun, but let’s explore a little bit outside of the neighborhood, maybe even go to a forest preserve. Of course, we also need to make time so I can learn new things. I’ve been practicing sit and would love to expand my vocabulary. Being able to run in a play yard with my ears in the wind is a great feeling, but what will be even greater is finding a family. You can make it happen.”

Natalia, a hound mix, is about a year old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.