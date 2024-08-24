Man charged after incident at Campbell Airport

Erik Deanda-Gonzalez, 30, of the 3300 block of Holdridge Avenue, Zion (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

GRAYSLAKE -- A Zion man was charged with criminally trespassing at a Lake County airport following an unusual set of circumstances, authorities said.

About 11:55 a.m. Aug. 20, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Campbell Airport in unincorporated Grayslake, for a report of a Toyota racing back and forth on an active runway, according to a news release.

The driver of the Toyota, later identified as Erik Deanda-Gonzalez, 30, of the 3300 block of Holdridge Avenue, Zion, then parked his car and began entering hangars at the airport, according to the release.

Deputies arrived to find Deanda-Gonzalez inside of an aircraft parked near a taxiway. Employees at the airfield informed deputies that Deanda-Gonzalez did not own the aircraft, according to the release.

Deanda-Gonzalez exited the aircraft and spoke to sheriff’s deputies, and they all walked back toward Deanda-Gonzalez’ Toyota. Sheriff’s deputies asked Deanda-Gonzalez questions about his actions at the airfield, when, without warning, Deanda-Gonzalez allegedly turned around, ran back toward the aircraft, and tried to crawl back inside.

Sheriff’s deputies pulled him out of the aircraft and put him into custody, according to the release.

Deanda-Gonzalez did not provide any explanation for his actions, and he was taken to the Lake County Jail. Sheriff’s deputies found ammunition in Deanda-Gonzalez’ vehicle, but no firearm was located, police said

He was charged with criminal trespass to an airport runway (Class 3 felony), criminal trespass to an airport (Class 4 felony), resisting a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor), unlawful possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID card (Class A misdemeanor) and criminal trespass to property (Class B misdemeanor).

On Aug. 21, Deanda-Gonzalez appeared in First Appearance Court, where he was released with conditions. He is next due in court on Sept. 3.

The FAA was notified of the incident.