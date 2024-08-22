Lake County Sheriff’s Office plans Labor Day enforcement campaign

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a Labor Day traffic safety campaign through Sept. 3 aimed at reducing impaired driving and other hazardous driving behaviors such as distracted driving and failure to use seat belts.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to support this statewide effort.

In addition to targeting impaired drivers, the campaign will emphasize the “Click It or Ticket” initiative, underscoring the importance of wearing seat belts. Buckling up is the single-most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Whether you are driving across town or across the country, whether in the front seat or back, always remember to wear your seat belt and ensure all passengers also are buckled.

As you celebrate, remember to designate a sober driver. Do not let friends or family members drive drunk, high or impaired by other drugs. Even a small amount of alcohol, cannabis or other impairing substance can impair judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe.

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal dollars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.