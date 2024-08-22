Candidates for Grayslake Library District can pick up petition packets

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Area Public Library District will have three openings for six-year terms and one opening for a four-year replacement term for the position of Library Board Trustee on the April 1, 2025, Consolidated Election ballot.

The office of Library Trustee is unpaid.

Nomination packets can be picked up at the Business office of the Grayslake Area Public Library, 100 Library Lane, Grayslake, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Petitions may be circulated through Monday, Nov. 18.

Completed nomination packets must be filed at the Business office of the Grayslake Area Public Library, 100 Library Lane, Grayslake, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12, and ending Monday, Nov. 18.

For more information, contact Tim Longo, acting election officer, at 847-665-1024 or tlongo@grayslake.info.

For more information about the Grayslake Area Public Library, find the library at www.grayslake.info, Facebook @GrayslakeLibrary and Instagram @grayslakelibrary.