SWALCO to host household chemical waste collection event

ANTIOCH – The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County will hold a household chemical waste collection event Aug. 17.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 786 Haley St. in Antioch.

The event is by appointment only.

Accepted materials are aerosol products; antifreeze and motor oil; fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides; fluorescent light bulbs and CFLs; furniture stripper and varnishes; gasoline and kerosene; household batteries (lithium and rechargeable only); household cleaners; oil-based/flammable paints and removers; solvent cleaners; and pool and hot tub chemicals.

Items that will not be accepted are latex and water-based paint; “treated” paint; DEA controlled substances; business waste; farm chemicals; lab chemicals; lead-acid and alkaline batteries; explosives; medical waste; construction and demolition debris; smoke detectors; electronics; propane tanks; and fire extinguishers. If you would like to recycle something from this list, visit swalco.org to learn about other SWALCO programs and services.

To schedule an appointment, visit swalco.org.