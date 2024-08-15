August 15, 2024
SWALCO to host household chemical waste collection event

Appointments required for Antioch event

By Shaw Local News Network

ANTIOCH – The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County will hold a household chemical waste collection event Aug. 17.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 786 Haley St. in Antioch.

The event is by appointment only.

Accepted materials are aerosol products; antifreeze and motor oil; fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides; fluorescent light bulbs and CFLs; furniture stripper and varnishes; gasoline and kerosene; household batteries (lithium and rechargeable only); household cleaners; oil-based/flammable paints and removers; solvent cleaners; and pool and hot tub chemicals.

Items that will not be accepted are latex and water-based paint; “treated” paint; DEA controlled substances; business waste; farm chemicals; lab chemicals; lead-acid and alkaline batteries; explosives; medical waste; construction and demolition debris; smoke detectors; electronics; propane tanks; and fire extinguishers. If you would like to recycle something from this list, visit swalco.org to learn about other SWALCO programs and services.

To schedule an appointment, visit swalco.org.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois