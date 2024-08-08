August 08, 2024
Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for July 2024

Staff announces those buried at national cemetery during July

By Shaw Local News Network
LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

July 1: Richard Tanski, ARNG; Russel Hopkins, ARNG

July 3: Peter Silverman, ARNG; Redd Dexter, ARNG

July 5: Richard Hirsch and Shirly Hirsch, dependent; James Griffin; Charles Jamison and Margie Jamison, dependent; Keith Maltz, USN

July 9: Caswell Frederick, USH, retired, and Masako Frederick, dependent

July 10: Howard Duckman, ARNG; Doris Nichols

July 11: John Atkins, ARNG

July 12: Fred Kirkley; Fred Willer, USN, and Patricia Willer, dependent; Gerald Netterstrom , ARNG; Alfred Davis, USAF

July 17: Blanca Statt

July 19: Thomas Kenny, ARNG; Hermon Willinton, USAF

July 22: Paul Sonnenberg and Jacquelin Sonnenberg, dependent; John Germer and Alice Germer, dependent; Andrew Sine

July 26: Jerome Sobieran, ARNG; Roger Broders, ARNG

July 29: Dorene Ahrens, Shirley Bristow; Peter Spachner; Karen Spachner

