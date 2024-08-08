Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for July 2024

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:
July 1: Richard Tanski, ARNG; Russel Hopkins, ARNG
July 3: Peter Silverman, ARNG; Redd Dexter, ARNG
July 5: Richard Hirsch and Shirly Hirsch, dependent; James Griffin; Charles Jamison and Margie Jamison, dependent; Keith Maltz, USN
July 9: Caswell Frederick, USH, retired, and Masako Frederick, dependent
July 10: Howard Duckman, ARNG; Doris Nichols
July 11: John Atkins, ARNG
July 12: Fred Kirkley; Fred Willer, USN, and Patricia Willer, dependent; Gerald Netterstrom , ARNG; Alfred Davis, USAF
July 17: Blanca Statt
July 19: Thomas Kenny, ARNG; Hermon Willinton, USAF
July 22: Paul Sonnenberg and Jacquelin Sonnenberg, dependent; John Germer and Alice Germer, dependent; Andrew Sine
July 26: Jerome Sobieran, ARNG; Roger Broders, ARNG
July 29: Dorene Ahrens, Shirley Bristow; Peter Spachner; Karen Spachner