Save-A-Pet fundraiser planned at Jesse Oaks Food & Drink

Save-A-Pet is excited to host an upcoming concert fundraiser at Jesse Oaks Food & Drink in Gages Lake featuring Dave & Taro from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11. (Photo provided by Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet will host a concert fundraiser featuring Dave & Taro at Jesse Oaks Food & Drink in Gages Lake.

The concert fundraiser will be from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

Dave & Taro cover classic rock, 1980s music, hair bands and country music over the decades with an acoustic experience. A Lake County favorite, their crowd-interactive performance will have you and your friends laughing and singing all afternoon.

The event kicks off with a silent auction and a raffle for a chance to win prizes. Admission includes one drink ticket and a buffet of appetizers such as chicken fingers, Italian beef sandwiches, salads and more.

Proceeds from the concert will go directly to the care of the cats and dogs at Save-A-Pet, a no-kill animal rescue.

“We are very excited to have Dave & Taro as our musical act for our second concert fundraiser at Jesse Oaks. Come have a fun afternoon with us with great music and delicious food at a fun venue for a great cause,” Save-A-Pet development manager Stacy Ellington said in a news release.

Visit https://bit.ly/CountryConcert2024 to buy tickets. There will be on-site ticket sales on the day of the concert at the venue.