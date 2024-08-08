Health Department announces executive director's retirement

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center Executive Director Mark Pfister will retire Sept. 3.

Pfister has worked at the health department and served the Lake County community for more than 30 years. He has been its executive director for seven years.

“Mark has set a very high bar as executive director, elevating community trust in public health and serving as a leader through a global pandemic,” Board of Health President Timothy Sashko said in a news release. “I am grateful for all the work that he has done for our community during his tenure and wish him all the best as he begins his retirement.”

Pfister began his career at the Lake County Health Department as an aquatic biologist and lakes management program coordinator in 1991. In his time at the health department, he also served as the associate director of environmental health services and the director of prevention and population health services before becoming the agency’s executive director in 2017.

“I feel very fortunate that I have been able to serve the Lake County community and am proud of our innovative and successful accomplishments,” Pfister said in the release. “I look forward to seeing the ways in which the Lake County Health Department will continue its mission and expand our leadership in public health.”

The Lake County Health Department has contracted with GovHR USA, a national search firm that specializes in executive government recruitment. The search will begin in August and is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete.