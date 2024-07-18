Firefighters rescue kittens from portable toilet

North Chicago Fire Department first responders rescued three kittens July 9 from a portable toilet where someone had discarded them. (Photo provided by the City of North Chicago)

NORTH CHICAGO – The North Chicago Fire Department is used to receiving call to help those who can’t help themselves. On July 9, the first responders answered the call that they won’t soon forget.

An unknown person had thrown three kittens into a public portable toilet.

Battalion Chief Thomas Deinken reacted and was able to retrieve the kittens from imminent danger.

“We urge the public to take responsibility where all lives are concerned,” North Chicago Fire Chief John Umek said in a news release. “In cases where pets are no longer wanted, please see that they are surrendered to a shelter or organization that can see to their proper care and adoption.”

The kittens were taken back to the fire station, assessed and rendered aid, bathed and fed. They then were adopted to suitable homes.

The North Chicago Police Department is actively investigating.