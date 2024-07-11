July 11, 2024
Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for June 2024

Staff announces those buried at national cemetery during June

Jill Palkoner of Chicago and her niece, Collette Palkoner, 1, of Wheaton sit among the 2,000 American flags during the opening night of the Field of Honor at Seven Gables Park in Wheaton on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

May 29: Ronald Rusak - USAF

May 31: Theresa Sticklus; Earl Hansen - ARNG

June 3: Lewis Cooper - ARNG; Mary Cooper - Dependent

June 4: Kenneth Boivin - ARNG

June 5: Pamela Haberkorn

June 7: Amos Songer - USN

June 10: Joseph McGrath - USN Retired; Gloria Nichols; John Atkins; Edward Pierce

June 14: Donald Bayerle - USMC; Carlos Medina - USMC

June 17: William Bernardi; Henry Klages - ARNG; Lina Klages - Dependent; James Curran - USAF

June 18: Vincent Cameron; John Maurer; Shirley Maurer - Dependent

June 21: Mark Furlane; Frederick King - USAF

June 24: Edward Platcow - USAF; Rosalind Platcow - Dependent; Daniel Diglovanni - USN; Norman Olson - USAF

June 25: Patricia Mahan

June 28: Henry Macier - ARNG; Leone Macier - Dependent

