Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for June 2024

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:
May 29: Ronald Rusak - USAF
May 31: Theresa Sticklus; Earl Hansen - ARNG
June 3: Lewis Cooper - ARNG; Mary Cooper - Dependent
June 4: Kenneth Boivin - ARNG
June 5: Pamela Haberkorn
June 7: Amos Songer - USN
June 10: Joseph McGrath - USN Retired; Gloria Nichols; John Atkins; Edward Pierce
June 14: Donald Bayerle - USMC; Carlos Medina - USMC
June 17: William Bernardi; Henry Klages - ARNG; Lina Klages - Dependent; James Curran - USAF
June 18: Vincent Cameron; John Maurer; Shirley Maurer - Dependent
June 21: Mark Furlane; Frederick King - USAF
June 24: Edward Platcow - USAF; Rosalind Platcow - Dependent; Daniel Diglovanni - USN; Norman Olson - USAF
June 25: Patricia Mahan
June 28: Henry Macier - ARNG; Leone Macier - Dependent