Letter: Just a thought ... about motivation and discipline

To the Editor:

Are you motivated? Do you think that if you are, you also would be disciplined? The answer could be a strong “no.” A person can be disciplined to clean any area thoroughly, from top to bottom by applying the discipline that it requires.

Giving a cleaning job only a lick and a promise is merely an undisciplined, inadequate effort being put forth lacking motivation.

People can discipline their children but may not always be able to motivate them. Sometimes a bribe or generous allowance could stir up the motivation in a child or an adult.

Motivation is like a built-in propeller that delivers the get-up-and-go signal to begin something.

A person can be motivated to go grocery shopping but could lack the discipline of using effort to draft a shopping list. It doesn’t always denote laziness that lacks motivation.

Some folks are happy with placing the thought of being motivated on the back burner until or if a mental flame is lit and motivation sets in. Discipline and motivation can be twined together or one may not accompany the other.

Were you ever unmotivated when a task was at hand? Deadlines can bring about motivation.

Fear of loss will do the trick. Whenever a sports team is losing, the coach will pump up more motivation internally and spread it to the team. Cheerleading is a motivational tactic to bring alive spirit and positive movement toward succeeding.

Green means go!

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda