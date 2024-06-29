Chicago man accused of threatening ‘military style’ shooting at Lake County Courthouse

Daniel B. Pederson, 42, of the 200 block of East Cullerton Street, Chicago (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

WAUKEGAN -- A man previously convicted in 2016 of making a terrorist threat directed at the Lake County courthouse was again arrested for threatening the courthouse, authorities said.

On June 14, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office became aware that a man in Chicago’s Riverwalk area had passed a note to a security guard working at a Riverwalk restaurant, according to a news release. The note indicated there would be a mass shooting with military precision at the Lake County courthouse.

The note also made threatening remarks directed at a Lake County judge and a Chicago police officer assigned as a task force officer to the FBI, according to the release.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division then launched an investigation. On June 27, the man returned to the Riverwalk area and was spotted by the same security guard.

The security guard contacted Chicago Police Department, and the man was located and taken into custody.

The man was identified as Daniel B. Pederson, 42, of the 200 block of East Cullerton Street, Chicago.

After Pederson was positively identified, Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives worked with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office and obtained an arrest warrant for Pederson for one count of threatening a public official, which is a Class 3 felony.

On June 28, members of the Sheriff’s Warrants Team took custody of Pederson in Chicago. He was then transported to the Lake County Jail, where he was being held pending his first court appearance.

Additional charges are possible, according to the release.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Chicago Police Department and FBI Chicago Field Office for their collaboration and assistance.