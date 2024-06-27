Johnson launches summer book club

WAUKEGAN – State Sen. Adriane Johnson is offering a Summer Book Club for children and teens in the 30th Senate District.

“My Summer Book Club is a great way for children to keep their imaginations engaged this summer,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “This program helps our youth maintain the habit of reading, find joy in books and prepare for the upcoming school year.”

The Summer Book Club requires students to read eight books of their choice during the summer break, record the names of the books on a form and return the form to Johnson’s office by Aug. 16. All students who complete the Summer Book Club will receive a certificate and be invited to a pizza party.

“Students of all ages are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and receive a reward for their hard work and dedication,” Johnson said in a news release. “This is a great way to foster a lifelong love for reading.”

Participants can visit SenatorAdrianeJohnson.com to download and print the form or parents and guardians can call Johnson’s office at 847-672-6201 to request a copy by mail or stop by one of the participating libraries to request a copy of the form.