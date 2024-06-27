June 27, 2024
Grocery giveaway planned in North Chicago

Participants must provide military, veteran or dependent identification

NORTH CHICAGO – Midwest Veterans Closet will host a holiday grocery giveaway June 28.

The event will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Midwest Veterans Closet, 2323 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

Participants can drive up and volunteers will fill their vehicles. Participants must have a military, veteran or dependent identification.

The event is sponsored by Northern Illinois Food Bank.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For information, call 847-354-2108.

