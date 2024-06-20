Talkative older cat would love attention in quieter home

GRAYSLAKE – Millicent says, “What’s a cat’s favorite color? Purr-ple! OK, I know, this was just to get your attention. Now that I have it, I can introduce myself. I was a little shy at first, but then things started to change. The Feline Care staff did its magic work, and well, how can you not love being petted by some of the nicest and caring people? I also have turned into a super talkative, kind of like an opera meowing cat. I am a sweet little girl that loves attention but would prefer a quieter home.”

Millicent is about 9 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.