Lake County Sheriff’s Office releases Memorial Day safety campaign results

WAUCONDA – From May 17 through May 28, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign.

During the enforcement period, sheriff’s deputies arrested two in connection with DUIs. During one of these arrests, the motorist also was charged with carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

Sheriff’s deputies also issued the following citations: 47 citations for speeding, 11 citations for driving without a valid driver’s license, two citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 28 citations for other traffic offenses.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.