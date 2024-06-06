June 06, 2024
Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for May 2024

Staff announces those buried at national cemetery during May

By Shaw Local News Network
LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

May 2: Albert Blair - USN, John Innes - ARNG, Ruben Pena - USN (retired)

May 3: Elmer Carlberg, Ian Lynch

May 6: Robert Brotman, Helen Brotman - dependent

May 10: James Runkle - ARNG, James Zylstra - ARNG, James Valentine - ARNG

May 16: Ronald Wurl - USAF

May 17: Jimmy Morris - ARNG. Sheldon Ury - ARNG, Rochelle Ury - dependent, Dusan Radonic - ARNG

May 20: Steven Muniz - USN, Lois Gurerley - dependent, Carl Marshall - ARNG

May 21: Daisy Stanks

May 24: Charles Ahrens, Ian Kay - ARNG, Rima Daubenspeck, David Rosenberg - ARNG, Petra Rosenberg - dependent

Lake CountyMilitary
