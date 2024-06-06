Summer concert series announced

Summer concerts are returning to Independence Grove Forest Preserve this summer. (Photo provided by the Lake County Forest Preserve District)

LIBERTYVILLE – Breathtaking sunsets over the lake and award-winning music performers on stage are part of the annual Concerts in the Plaza music series.

Nine concerts will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning June 11 through Aug. 6 at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville. The performances are at the preserve’s outdoor Millennia Plaza overlooking a 129-acre lake.

From Beatles tributes to the blues, from rock ’n’ roll and country to reggae, there’s something for just about any music taste in this season’s entertainment schedule. This year’s concerts are supported by North Shore Gas (platinum sponsor), Libertyville Bank and Trust (bronze sponsor) and Lake County Journal (media sponsor).

June 11, Peach Jam (Allman Brothers Band tribute, blues and rock): Let the tunes whisk you away to the Fillmore East, the historic music venue nestled in the heart of New York City, where the Allman Brothers Band frequently played. Expect a fusion of blues, rock, jazz and country to create a distinctive sound that’s both powerful and heartfelt.

June 18, The Real Pretenders (Pretenders tribute, pop and rock): The Chicago-based band blends rock, punk and pop with gritty guitar riffs and distinctive vocals reminiscent of the iconic style of the Pretenders. Composed of four seasoned music veterans, they deliver energetic performances filled with emotionally resonant lyrics and infectious melodies.

June 25, Brooklyn Charmers (Steely Dan tribute, jazz and rock): With masterful precision and obsessive dedication to the music, Brooklyn Charmers injects a new energy into the beloved catalog, bridging the gap between new and lifelong fans.

July 2, Gizzae (reggae): The acclaimed reggae band blends diverse musical experiences from its global members. Over 35 years, the band has won Grammys and Chicago Music Awards, sharing stages with icons such as the Rolling Stones and Ziggy Marley. Shows feature energetic guitar solos and mesmerizing keyboards, ensuring good vibes and moving rhythms for all.

July 9, Mackenzie O’Brien and Band (country): The hottest young country band in the area boasts a lineup of full-time musicians and is led by the captivating talent known as Chicago’s new country queen. The band covers a wide array of music from contemporary country stars such as Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, as well as classics from legends including Dolly Parton and Waylon Jennings.

July 16, American English (Beatles tribute): The band has been named the best Beatles tribute band of our time. They were voted No. 1 in soundalike contests at The Fest for Beatles Fans for three consecutive years. Their demand here and abroad, coupled with their fan base, anchored them in larger venues and theaters worldwide.

July 23, The Insiders (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute, rock): A band dedicated to honoring Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers offers authentic performances that evoke the spirit of the legendary rock group. Spectators are astounded by the band’s talent and unwavering dedication. With six veteran musicians and decades of combined touring experience, the group is genuinely running down the dream.

July 30, The Wayouts (1960s rock ‘n’ roll): Dedicated exclusively to garage rock hits from the 1960s, The Wayouts deliver an authentic revival of rock ‘n’ roll’s first generation with hits from The Kinks, The Animals, The Trigs, the Monkees, The Rascals and more. Veterans of the Chicago music scene, they have diverse musical resumes.

Aug. 6, Mississippi Heat (blues): Led by Chicago Hall of Fame harmonica master and songwriter Pierre Lacocque, Mississippi Heat stands as a world-class Chicago blues band. They describe their style as “traditional blues with a unique sound” as they present a blend of fresh innovative musical concepts while remaining rooted in vintage blues traditions.

Independence Grove entrance fee and concert details

• Entrance is $10 per car after 4:30 p.m. on event nights. Pricing includes drop-offs. Cash or credit card accepted. 100% of vehicle entrance fees directly support the Forest Preserves’ endowment fund. Managed by the Preservation Foundation, the endowment provides a perpetual, dependable funding source to care for preserves such as Independence Grove.

• Park in preserve lots only. Cars will be turned away when parking lots are full.

• For concert reminders, weather updates or to learn if a concert has been canceled, call 847-968-3499. There is no rescheduling if a concert is canceled.

• Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Arrive early to secure your spot.

• Pack a picnic or buy a light dinner, snack or beverage from the preserve’s walk-up cafe or from the Beer Garden at Independence Grove.

• To make your concert outing more memorable, call 847-968-3499 to reserve a pontoon boat for groups of up to six.

Sponsorship opportunities

If you are interested in learning about concert sponsorship opportunities, call the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves at 847-968-3434.