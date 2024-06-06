Second annual B4 Summer Fest set for June 8

The band Modern Day Romeos performs during the B4Summer Festival at Richardson Adventure Farm in 2023. This year's fest is set for June 8. (Photo by Kelsey Adams | K-Adams Foto)

SPRING GROVE – Organizers are finalizing plans for the second annual B4 Summer Festival set for noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove.

B4 – Bacon, Bourbon, Beer and Bands – again will raise money for the Chain O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce scholarship and four other nonprofits. This year’s other fund recipients will be Gigi’s Playhouse of McHenry County, Operation Wildhorse, the Wauconda Moose Lodge and the Family Health Partnership Clinic.

Scheduled to perform at the Chain O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce event are Pino Farina Band, Modern Day Romeos and Wedding Banned. They will perform alternating sets for more than four hours of nonstop music. No other festivals in the area are doing a live music format like this one, said Jim Wojdyla, the festival chairman.

The first B4 Summer Festival benefited Allendale Association, Save-A-Pet, Elderwerks and Jeeps on the Run, as well as the scholarship fund.

“We wrote them checks for over $35,000 collectively,” Wojdyla said. “And we’d love to help give even more to this year’s nonprofits. Event sponsors are needed to help us cover larger overhead costs and raise enough to really make an impact in our community.”

This year’s presenting sponsor is the Volo Museum. Numerous other sponsorships ranging from a Friends of B4 for $400 to an All-Star level for $4,200 remain available. More information is at b4fest.com, linkpages.pro/B4Fest and on the B4 Summer Festival Facebook page.

Along with the Volo Museum, top sponsors for the 2024 fest include Buss Ford and AMB Roofing & Sheetmetal. Those with questions about sponsorship should contact Therese Matthys, executive director of the Chain O’ Lakes Chamber, at therese@chainolakeschamber.com.

Wojdyla said the B4 Summer Festival is a great event to sponsor and attend because Richardson Adventure Farm provides an incomparable setting.

“This is a fest like no other in the Midwest,” Wojdyla said. “Most festivals are set up in a big empty field or park. Richardson’s opens up their entire property just for our festival. Many family-friendly activities like a 50-foot-tall observation tower, pedal car track, two giant jumping pillows, a giant slide, playgrounds and more are free with the price of admission.

“New this year, we are adding a paintball shooting gallery, panning for treasures, zip lining and zorbing, which is basically a giant inflatable hamster ball for adults, for an additional cost. Plus, there’s a private bourbon tasting, there’s craft beer on offer from five local breweries and we will have multiple food trucks on the grounds with plenty of soft drink options. This fest truly is fun for all ages and friendly, leashed dogs are welcome, too.”

Tickets are $18 on the day of the event or $13 in advance. A VIP option, including a private bathroom, private bar and snacks, costs $45 in advance or $55 at the gate. To buy tickets, go to Eventbrite.com.