Pin and bank your Sunday at Pinstripes with Save-A-Pet

GRAYSLAKE – On June 9, Save-A-Pet, an animal rescue and adoption center, is having its first fundraising event at Pinstripes, 100 W. Higgins Road, in South Barrington.

The family-friendly event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. All proceeds will go to Save-A-Pet, a no-kill animal rescue and adoption center.

Tickets and special packages include two drinks per person, gourmet appetizers, bowling, bocce, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and more. Prizes will be raffled off to raise additional funds for rescued dogs and cats awaiting their forever homes.

“We are so excited to have our very first fundraising event at Pinstripes and hope to reach our funding goals for the animals rescued by Save-A-Pet,” said Stacy Ellington, development manager. “We can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Sponsors for this upcoming event:

Pinnacle Dermatology is the Platinum sponsor for the event. Ray Chevrolet is the Bronze sponsor. Name a Cat and Dog sponsor is Morgan Stanley. Doggie Photo Booth sponsors are @properties and Marderosian Law, LLC. Gift Basket sponsor is FW Family Law Group, LLC.

Tickets, which are $125 for adults and $70 for those 21 and younger, are available at https://bit.ly/PINSTRIPES2024 or at the door.