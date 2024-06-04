Sheriff’s deputies de-escalate situation with armed man near Wauconda

WAUCONDA -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies de-escalated a tense situation involving a man threatening self-harm who was armed with a firearm, authorities said.

About 5 p.m. June 3, deputies responded to an address in the 27700 block of North Orchard Drive, unincorporated Wauconda, for a report of an intoxicated, suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived at the residence and slowly approached when the man in distress exited his home armed with a firearm. They successfully used de-escalation techniques to communicate with the man, and he agreed to drop the weapon. Eventually, the man agreed to walk away from the firearm and walk to the deputies for further assistance, according to the release.

The man was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation and treatment.

Deputies retrieved the pistol and removed a combination of seven rifles and shotguns, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition, from the man’s home, according to the release. A “Clear and Present Danger” form also was submitted to the Illinois State Police.

“Mental health related calls are at an all-time high,” Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “Our deputies yet again slowed down the situation. They took their time to speak to the man in distress with compassion. This is another example of how the staff at the sheriff’s office, from our emergency dispatchers to those responding to the scene, utilize de-escalation skills, instead of force. This is an example of what they do every single day. I am very proud of all of those involved in deescalating this tense situation.”