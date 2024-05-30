Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center hosts spring luncheon

GURNEE – Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center hosted its annual spring luncheon A Garden Experience on May 17.

More than 250 guests attended the fundraising event in support of survivors of sexual violence. Sponsors and donors helped exceed fundraising goals.

Two former ZCenter clients bravely shared their stories about ZCenter’s impact on their healing.

One speaker said, “On behalf of the survivor community, I want to thank you all for attending today. Your personal and corporate support is felt and cherished by every one of us that walks through Zacharias Center’s front doors.”

Keynote speaker Rose McGowan spoke about the hope that comes with healing and expressed the importance of standing with survivors.

ZCenter is grateful for the outpouring of support from all who helped make the event one its most successful. All proceeds from the luncheon will directly support programs for survivors and the community in an effort to end sexual violence. Funds raised from the event will help ZCenter overcome recent federal and state funding cuts.

ZCenter and all other Illinois rape crisis centers experienced a 49% cut in federal funding last year. The reduced budgets are expected to continue for at least the next two years.

ZCenter will continue to provide innovative, comprehensive supportive programs to survivors at no cost to them or their families while navigating the challenges created by budget setbacks.

For more information about ZCenter, visit zcenter.org.