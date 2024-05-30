White House hosts National Offices of Violence Prevention Network

On May 22, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart joined other members of the National Offices of Violence Prevention Network by participating in an event hosted by the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. (Photo provided by the Lake County State's Attorney's Office)

WAUKEGAN – Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart on May 22 joined other members of the National Offices of Violence Prevention Network by participating in an event hosted by the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention focused on community violence intervention and collaborative work to build an ecosystem of Offices of Violence Prevention to keep communities safe.

Offices of Violence Prevention, also known as offices of neighborhood safety and other names, are premised on the notion that community safety should not be the exclusive province of policing and the criminal justice system. Charged with addressing public safety through the lens of public health, Offices of Violence Prevention typically focus on the application of community-based strategies to intervene in or prevent violence for those at highest risk of engaging in or being the victim of gun violence.

Lake County’s OVP is called the Gun Violence Prevention Initiative and was founded in 2022. The GVPI within the State’s Attorney’s Office has secured more than $4 million in local, state and federal grant dollars to fund policies and personnel that coordinate Lake County’s response to a rise in gun violence that started in 2017. The GVPI has funded street outreach workers, victim support specialists, therapists, case managers and community education events – all directed at addressing the root causes of gun violence.

Numerous local and state governments recently have established Offices of Violence Prevention in response to nationwide surges in violence during the pandemic. In line with this momentum, in September 2023, President Joe Biden established the first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to reduce gun violence and implement and expand upon key executive and legislative action that has been taken to save lives. The White House gathering of NOVPN members from more than 40 jurisdictions represents an exciting next step in Biden’s commitment to ending gun violence in the country.

“This comprehensive approach to ending gun violence is the way forward,” Rinehart said in a news release. “This approach has been successful in the neighborhoods where it has been implemented and it is working in the most impacted areas of Lake County. This collection of national leaders is committed to saving lives – now, and decades into the future.”

“The NOVPN team is excited to have network members from across the country join us at the White House in this first of its kind discussion in our nation’s history,” NOVPN Director Shantay Jackson said in the release. “These leaders are at the forefront of their local jurisdictions, working tirelessly with their communities and partner agencies in the reduction of gun violence and, as we head into the summer months, this conversation is necessary, timely and invaluable.”