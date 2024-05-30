NMAS to host Battle of Midway commemoration

A scene on board the USS Yorktown (CV 5) during the Battle of Midway, shortly after three Japanese bombs hit the ship on June 4, 1942. The dense smoke is from fires in the uptakes, which was caused by a bomb that punctured them and knocked out the ship’s boilers (Courtesy of the Naval History and Heritage Command )

GREAT LAKES – The Battle of Midway often is called the U.S. Navy’s greatest victory. The conflict is seen as a turning point in the Battle of the Pacific during World War II.

As the years pass, the voices of those who lived through that fateful battle have become few.

To honor the service personnel who accomplished the victory, the National Museum of the American Sailor invites the community to a special ceremony that commemorates the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway at 10:30 a.m. June 5.

Capt. Steve Yargosz, the commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes, will serve as the event’s keynote speaker.

The event is free and all are welcome to attend.

To learn more about this event and other activities at the museum, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.

Through its collections, exhibits and educational programming, the National Museum of the American Sailor celebrates and helps people discover the heritage of the U.S. Navy enlisted sailor.

The museum is located at 2531 Sheridan Road at Naval Station Great Lakes in Great Lakes. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday (it’s closed on federal holidays). Admission to the museum is free.