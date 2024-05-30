Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center opens for season

In this file photo, Alex Szymanski, 5, and Lily Witkowski, 8, both of Gurnee, climb the stairs of the “Otter’s Run” water slide at the Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center in Gurnee. (Candace H)

GURNEE – Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center, 900 N. Hunt Club Road, opened May 25.

Before visiting, guests are encouraged to check the RainOut Line for weather-related closures or delayed openings.

Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center will host special events this summer, including two Adult Only Swim Nights and Passholder Only events.

Guests can buy pool passes online or at the Aquatic Center; Viking Park Community Center, 4374 Old Grand Ave.; FitNation Gurnee, 1655 Nations Drive; or the Hunt Club Park Community Center, 920 N. Hunt Club Road. Day passes will be available to buy online or at the Aquatic Center.

Hours of operation beginning June 1 will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with pass holder entry beginning at 11:45 a.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the hours are noon to 7 p.m., with pass holder entry beginning at 11 a.m.

Pass holder perks also include free guest passes, the June 21 Pass Holder Glow Swim and the Aug. 7 Pass Holder Appreciation Cookout.

Aquatic Center amenities include seven waterslides, zero-depth entry, an interactive play area, the Cattail Cafe, a lap pool, a cascading waterfall feature, private pool rental space, sand volleyball and a free spray ground.

Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center events

• June 20 Summer Solstice: Pool is open until 8 pm.

• July 19 and Aug. 2 Adult Swim Nights: Adults-only pool parties complete with snacks and mocktails.

• July 26 Family Swim Night: Bring the family to swim under the stars.